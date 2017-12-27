Kevin Badgley is here from the Missouri Department of Conservation to talk about the Kids’ Christmas Bird Count. It will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2018; 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Wildcat Glade Conservation & Audubon Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive, Joplin, MO 64804.
Kids’ Christmas Bird Count
