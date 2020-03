Southwest Missouri Senior Center will also be closing for a couple of weeks.

The Region Ten Office announced today the closing to prevent the spread of the cronoavirus. That affects centers in Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Carthage, Lamar, Neosho and Noel.

The shutdown will run from March 16th through March 27th, reopening on the 30th. The Homebound meal program is not affected, and those who had been eating emails at the Senior Center can call to sign up for Homebound meals.