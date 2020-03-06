Arnold Fitness Expo – No Spectators Over Fear of Corona Virus

In the world of fitness, the Arnold Fitness Expo is one of the larger events in the United States for Strongman, Powerlifting, Body Building, and CrossFit. This event attracts over 250.000 spectators from all over the world to watch the world’s strongest compete against each other.

Unfortunately, the public has been banned from attending the Arnold Expo this year for the fear of Corona Virus. On top of that, smaller events within the Arnold have been cancelled. Athletes will still compete, but with empty bleachers. Only athletes, staff, and judges will be allowed in the event this year.

The State of Ohio made this ruling earlier this week to put heavy restrictions on the event due to the world wide appeal and presence.

Derek Nichols, a local crossfit athlete, was signed up to compete in a portion of the fitness expo, but was notified by email this week that the competition he and 3 others signed up for will now be moved to an online format.

Part of the cost to register for these competitions at The Arnold Fitness Expo, is attending other events and experiencing the vendor village. All of that is included in the registration fee.

With this being one of the few worldwide events being altered or even cancelled due to the fear of Corona Virus, one can only begin to wonder about what will be done when one of the largest sporting events is expected to occur this summer: Tokyo Olympics 2020…