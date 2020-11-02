Suspect in Joplin child abuse case pleads not guilty, trial set for November 2021

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The suspect in a Joplin child abuse case plead not guilty to a variety of charges in a Jasper County court today.

Brian O’Grodnick was charged with 4 counts of Child Abuse (Class D Felony) in June following the May 2020 death of 2-year-old Jameson Long.

On May 31st, 2020 at approximately 9:32 A.M. Officers with the Joplin Police Department were dispatched to the 1900 block of east 8th St. for a 2-year-old male child not conscious and not breathing.

The Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office added charges in August 2020, including:

Murder in the 1st Degree

Child Abuse (Class A Felony)

Child Abuse (Class B Felony)

O’Grodnick plead not guilty to all 7 charges and remains in custody in the Jasper County Jail on a no-bond hold.

He’ll appear in front of jury for his trial set for November 29, 2021 through December 3, 2021.