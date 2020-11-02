Suspect in Joplin child abuse case pleads not guilty, trial set for November 2021

local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The suspect in a Joplin child abuse case plead not guilty to a variety of charges in a Jasper County court today.

Brian O’Grodnick was charged with 4 counts of Child Abuse (Class D Felony) in June following the May 2020 death of 2-year-old Jameson Long.

On May 31st, 2020 at approximately 9:32 A.M. Officers with the Joplin Police Department were dispatched to the 1900 block of east 8th St. for a 2-year-old male child not conscious and not breathing.

The Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office added charges in August 2020, including:

  • Murder in the 1st Degree
  • Child Abuse (Class A Felony)
  • Child Abuse (Class B Felony)

O’Grodnick plead not guilty to all 7 charges and remains in custody in the Jasper County Jail on a no-bond hold.

He’ll appear in front of jury for his trial set for November 29, 2021 through December 3, 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories