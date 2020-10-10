Man Dies in Three Vehicle Crash in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks.–A multiple vehicle crash kills an Indiana man travelling through Crawford county yesterday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says just after 1 P.M. on Friday, three vehicles crashed near K-126 highway, just two miles east of Pittsburg.

One vehicle was headed north on South 260th and failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting a vehicle heading east.

The vehicle heading east then struck another car going west, killing the driver, Sergio A. Madrigal Arevalo.

Others involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

The individual in the car with Arevalo was taken to Via Christi for their injuries, no word on their condition.