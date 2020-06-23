Cyclospora outbreak linked to bagged lettuce sold in Missouri, Kansas, and 4 other states

FOUR STATE REGION (KSNF/KODE) — A multi-state outbreak of Cyclospora includes Missouri and Kansas.

It’s linked to bagged lettuce sold at ALDI and Hy-Vee stores in those states.

The Centers for Disease Control urges customers to not eat ALDI Little Salad Bar brand garden salads sold in Missouri, as well as Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota.

You shouldn’t eat Hy-Vee brand garden salads sold in Kansas and Missouri, either. Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Nebraska Hy-Vee stores are also included in the warning.

Customers who bought Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Garden Salad sold in Illinois are also asked to not eat it.

People have been sick from May 11th to June 14th of this year, from those 6 different states.

16 people have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

The CDC says to throw the salad away and contact your local health department if you develop and symptoms, which include: