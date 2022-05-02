Local artists come together to help Ukrainian children

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Artists in Southeast Kansas are coming together to help support children in Ukraine.



For the past month ArtForms Gallery in Pittsburg has been raising funds alongside UNICEF.



In its latest effort, the gallery opened up to the public this afternoon for a flag painting workshop, with all proceeds going toward the cause.



But these aren’t the first flags to be created for the cause.



The 17 artists included in ArtForms created flags of solidarity, which are currently on display in front of the building.



Some even created additional art for the gallery to sell to further support the cause.



Michael Cessna, ArtForms Gallery Artist says “By the end of it, it should be over 1,000 dollars, which our original goal was 500, then we upped it to 1,000 and now it looks like we’re going to go over 1,000, so that’s pretty cool.”

The final project included in the galleries efforts will be two community portraits, which will be on display in the Pittsburg community for 30 days.



The location will be announced on the ArtForms Gallery Facebook page.