Living Well

Warrior Sciences: Self-Protection Techniques

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 05:16 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 05:16 PM CDT

Warrior Sciences: Self-Protection Techniques

JOPLIN, Mo. - James Bullock, Owner and Head Instructor of The Forge, teaches Shelby some techniques for de-escalating a possible attack and some techniques for self-protection if necessary.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Women's History Month ...

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center