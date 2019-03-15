Living Well

Suzanne's natural Food: Supplements for Depression

By:

Posted: Mar 15, 2019 09:59 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 15, 2019 09:59 AM CDT

Suzanne's natural Food: Supplements for Depression

JOPLIN, Mo. - Suzanne Nelson of Suxanne's Natural Foods shows us some of the products available that can act as supplements to help fight depression.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Women's History Month ...

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center