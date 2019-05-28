Living Well

Memorial Day: A Few Facts

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:03 AM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 10:03 AM CDT

Memorial Day: A Few Facts

JOPLIN, Mo. - Living Well Producer Dave Smith shares a few interesting facts about the origins of Memorial Day and talks about the importance of teaching our kids about the meaning of the holiday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Women's History Month ...

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center