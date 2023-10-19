MIAMI (LIV Golf) – Quarterfinals matches are set for Friday’s first day of the Team Championship. LIV Golf’s editorial team – editorial director Mike McAllister and team correspondents Joy Chakravarty, Mark Lamport-Stokes, and Bryan Mullen ­– predict the outcome of each match.

STINGER GC vs. IRON HEADS GC

McAllister’s picks: Stinger 3-0. Oosthuizen def. Na; Grace def. Vincent; Burmester/Schwartzel def. Kim/Lee. Stingers have fallen out of form lately, so that’s a concern, but a 7,700-yard course should favor them in this matchup.

Chakravarty’s picks: Stinger 2-1. Oosthuizen def. Na; Vincent def. Grace; Burmester/Schwartzel def. Kim/Lee. Oosthuizen has been a terrific match play player. Vincent is on a high after his Jeddah heroics. Lee has an injured wrist and Kim is still struggling to find his form.

Lamport-Stokes’ picks: Stinger 2-1. Oosthuizen def. Na; Vincent def. Grace; Burmester/Schwartzel def. Kim/Lee. Stingers have the edge in quality and form.

Mullen’s picks: Stinger 2-1. Na def. Oosthuizen; Grace def. Vincent; Burmester/Schwartzel def. Kim/Lee. Na seems to have found something of late and his confidence is coming back.

FIREBALLS GC vs. MAJESTICKS GC

McAllister’s picks: Majesticks 2-1. Stenson def. Garcia; Chacarra def. Horsfield; Poulter/Westwood def. Ancer/Ortiz. On form, this should be an easy win for the Fireballs. But the Majesticks co-captains are determined to redeem themselves for a disappointing regular season.

Chakravarty’s picks: Majesticks 2-1. Stenson def. Garcia; Chacarra def. Horsfield; Poulter/Westwood def. Ancer/Ortiz. Calling it for Stenson in a match that pits his solidity against Garcia’s spectacularity. Horsfield is coming off a long break. And in the foursomes, the two Brits have all the right experience.

Lamport-Stokes’ picks: Fireballs 3-0. Garcia def. Stenson; Chacarra def. Horsfield; Ancer/Ortiz def. Poulter/Westwood. Fireballs have too much firepower.

Mullen’s picks: Fireballs 3-0. Garcia def. Stenson; Chacarra def. Horsfield; Ancer/Ortiz def. Poulter/Westwood. It won’t have the feel of a clean sweep due to some late drama, but Fireballs will close it out.

RIPPER GC vs. CLEEKS GC

McAllister’s picks: Ripper 2-1. Smith def. Kaymer; Leishman def. Bland; McDowell/Wiesberger def. Jones/Morgan. The Leishman-Bland duel sees two players in good form and will be the swing match.

Chakravarty’s picks: Ripper 2-1. Smith def. Kaymer; Bland def. Leishman.; Jones/Morgan def. McDowell/Wiesberger. Morgan may be suspect with his individual form, but in the company of the wily Jones, they might surprise the Cleeks pairing. Smith is always a challenge for anybody, and the experienced Bland seems to have found an extra gear late in the season.

Lamport-Stokes’ picks: Cleeks 2-1. Smith def. Kaymer; Leishman lost to Bland; Jones/Morgan lost to McDowell/Wiesberger. Cleeks hold a slight advantage in form and match play know-how.

Mullen’s picks: Ripper 2-1. Smith def. Kaymer; Leishman def. Bland; McDowell/Wiesberger def. Jones/Morgan. This Foursome will be a fun one, and don’t forget Wiesberger is coming off an 11th-place finish at LIV Golf Jeddah.

SMASH GC vs. HYFLYERS GC

McAllister’s picks: Smash 2-1. B. Koepka def. Mickelson; Kokrak def. Tringale; Piot/Steele def. C. Koepka/Wolff. Close margins for each match, but if Kokrak plays like he did here last year, Smash will be a tough out.

Chakravarty’s picks: Smash 2-1. B. Koepka def. Mickelson; Tringale def. Kokrak; C. Koepka/Wolff def. Piot/Steele. Mighty Mickelson will definitely create some magic, but Brooks is too solid and in-form. Tringale’s putter should give him an edge. Chase and Wolff have plenty of recent match play experience through college golf that will help in foursomes.

Lamport-Stokes’ picks: Smash 3-0. B. Koepka def. Mickelson; Kokrak def. Tringale; C. Koepka/Wolff def. Piot/Steele. Smash hold the edge in depth and firepower.

Mullen’s picks: HyFlyers 3-0. Mickelson def. B. Koepka; Tringale def. Kokrak; Piot/Steele def. C. Koepka/Wolff. Phil finds magic on another big stage, then Brendan Steele carries the load in Foursomes.