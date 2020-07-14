Back to School Face Shields

As children get ready to head back to school, there will be many options available in the classroom to keep schools healthy. In particular, face coverings.

The Texas Education Agency bought millions of pieces of personal protective equipment to prepare for the new school year. Of course, face masks are on the list– but they have also requested face shields — and many wonder if they are effective. NBC’s Haley Hernandez reports:

Reporter Haley Hernandez:

Experts agree – wearing masks is one way we can slow the spread of COVID-19. But as we think about our kids going back to school – the t-e-a is hoping face shields will also be an option for staff.

We asked Dr. Alison Haddock with Baylor College of Medicine for her advice.

Dr. Alison Haddock – Baylor College of Medicine:

“I think face shields are a good alternative to masks in a situation and for people for whom masks might be a bit of a challenge. Especially for people who may have hearing difficulties and need to see faces and facial expressions, face shields can be a good option. If other people are having sensory issues.”

Scrolling on Amazon – we found a lot of options for face shields — in a variety of styles. But they are not all the same at protecting you. Dr. Haddock says – go for maximum coverage.

Dr. Alison Haddock:

“You want to make sure it gives you complete coverage, so that means it needs to go back to your ear and it needs to go down past your chin. It needs to start up fairly well above your eyes. A smaller face shield is going to be less protective against droplets.”

If you are a teacher wearing these shields, or just wearing one for personal use – cleaning is key.

Dr. Alison Haddock:

“You want to take it off carefully and also probably consider your hands to be contaminated – take it off and wipe this down with an antiseptic wipe if you have one, or if you don’t have that use soap and water in the sink. Make sure you wash your hands very thoroughly afterwards as well.”

www.americanfitnessindex.org/rankings