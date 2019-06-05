KSNF EEO Report

ANNUAL EEO PUBLIC FILE REPORT

KSNF

October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018

The purpose of the EEO Public File Report (“Report”) is to comply with Section 73.2080(c) (6) of the FCC’s EEO Rule. This Report has been prepared on behalf of the Station Employment Unit that is comprised of the following station(s):

KSNF

The information contained in this Report covers the time period beginning October 1, 2017 to and including September 30, 2018 (the “Applicable Period”). The FCC’s EEO Rule Requires that this Report contain the following information:

A list of all full-time vacancies filled by the Stations comprising the Station Employment Unit during the Applicable Period; For each such vacancy, the recruitment sources(s) utilized to fill the vacancy (including, if applicable, organizations entitled to notification pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(1)(ii) of the EEO Rule, which should be separately identified), identified by name, address, contact person and telephone number; The recruitment source that referred the hiree for each full-time vacancy during the Applicable Period; Data reflecting the total number of persons interviewed for full-time vacancies during the Applicable Period and the total number of interviewees referred by each recruitment source utilized in connection with such vacancies; and A list and brief description of the initiatives undertaken pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(2) of the FCC rules.

Appendices 1, 2 and 3 which follow have been designed, in the aggregate, to provide the required information. Please note that the alphabet letters listed on Appendix 1 under the column entitled “Recruitment Sources Utilized” refer to the Recruitment Sources listed on Appendix 2.

For purposes of this Report, a vacancy was deemed “filled” when the hiree began work. A person was deemed “interviewed” whether he or she was interviewed in person, over the phone or by e-mail.



CLICK HERE to Download the Complete Report

(Adobe Reader required)