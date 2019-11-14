Keep My Station

AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV is threatening to take (KODE) off your channel lineup as of (your local equivalent of 9pm Eastern) local time, Friday, November 15th. If this happens, it’s AT&T, and we want you to know why. ​

​We share your frustration. You have endured AT&T’s interruptions in the past, and so have we. (KODE) is working diligently to prevent an interruption. Thus far, AT&T has refused our fair offer, preferring to put your programming in jeopardy.

​You pay AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV to see (KODE), and you should not have to endure an interruption. Below are some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s), with answers, that can clarify this potential loss of (KODE) and the steps being taken to keep our programming coming uninterrupted into your homes.

FAQ’s​

What’s going on?​

1. (Station) and AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV must renew the contract that allows the cable company to send our programming to you. (KODE) has presented our proposal for fair value compensation, based on the value our programming brings you here in (market), but AT&T has failed to negotiate in a positive fashion. As a result, the contract may expire on 11/15, and (KODE) will not be carried on AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV until a new contract is in place.​

2. What about the network programming (station) carries?​

That too. Sports, primetime, morning shows, as well as our local news. All our programming will be taken away from you.​

3. What can I do?​

We value your loyalty as a (KODE) viewer, and we feel it’s important to make you aware of this situation. More important, you pay to receive our programming, and it should not be denied to you. Call AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV at 800-288-2020, remind them that you have options, and demand that they keep (KODE) uninterrupted in your cable package. ​

4. Do I have any options? ​

You can receive (KODE) using a good quality digital antenna and not lose a moment of our shows. You can also explore offers from other providers, and you might find a much better deal – WITHOUT the frequent threats of interruptions you have faced as a AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV customer.