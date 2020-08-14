Newman chosen as Chanute interim city manager

Chanute city commissioners appointed Todd Newman as Chanute’s interim city manager Monday, August 10. Newman takes Jeff Cantrell’s seat, as Cantrell left in May for a city manager position in Hutchinson, according to the Chanute Tribune.

The Tribune reported that Newman has worked for the city for nine years, as he was the parks director since 2014 and director of Chanute recreation commission for one year.

According to the City of Chanute’s website, the city manager acts as the city’s chief administrative officer and is in charge of the supervision, coordination, and administration of the city. As manager, Newman will supervise all daily activities within the city and oversee departmental operations so that the city may run in a cohesive, businesslike manner. Some services provided by the city of Chanute that city manager will oversee are cemeteries, human resources, parks, police, water treatment, and more.