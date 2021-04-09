Kansas Association of Broadcasters Scholarship

Are you a Kansas college student considering a career in broadcasting?

If in the fall you’ll be entering your junior or senior year at a Kansas four-year college, or your sophomore year at a Kansas two-year college, and are enrolled in a broadcast program, you may qualify for a scholarship from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters.

Recipients total up to $16,000 in grants! Application deadline is May 1st. For details go to kab.net and click on student services. Download the KAB Scholarship Application below.