Winter Weather In the Four States

Joplin, Mo. – Winter weather across the region today with dozens of cancellations already posted.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of Southwest Missouri, Northeast Oklahoma, and parts of Southeast Kansas until tonight.

A low pressure system southeast of Joplin is allowing a band of snow and wintry mix to move in from the southwest stretching from Texas into our region. Rain turned into wintry mix, then into snow early this morning. Some model solutions show the middle for the Four States reaching between 3-7 inches in some locations as the snow band is expected to last into the evening hours and then start again tonight until early tomorrow morning. Some of today’s snowfall could be heavy at times. Clearing skies return tomorrow, but temperatures will still be chilly.

There have been many cancellations ahead of this system and covered roadways. Be cautious if you have to travel today. Take it slow.

