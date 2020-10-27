Winter Weather Advisory in effect and more rainfall expected Tuesday

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Our first taste of winter continues late Monday into Tuesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Kansas and a few counties in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri until 12pm Tuesday.

Rainfall is mainly expected, but freezing rain and sleet could mix into the atmosphere in many places.

Once we switch over to all rain Tuesday afternoon, we expect much of that to continue until the evening, before we get a break overnight.

By Wednesday afternoon, rain returns and even some rumbles of thunder could mix in on Thursday.

It is a very soggy week ahead, with sunshine not returning until Friday.

We’ve got a wonderful Halloween expected, too. Temperatures during the day in the low to mid-60’s and in the low 50’s by trick or treat time.

