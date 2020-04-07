Weather This Week: 4/7/2020

Joplin, Mo – This week looks to start with very warm with temperatures for Monday and Tuesday. However temperatures drop from Wednesday into Thursday. It will be an overall dry week, but there is a chance for storms Wednesday and this weekend.

An upper level ridge in the southeast is allowing for very warm temperatures at the surface in the lower Midwest and Southeast. By Thursday cold Canadian air moves farther south will kick temperatures back into the 60s. For the rest of the week through the weekend high temperatures will be close to or below average for this time of year. By Monday temperatures will even get back into the 50s for highs. A very cool pattern for much of the middle of the U.S. over the next week after our three days of 70s and 80s.

When it comes to precipitation there could be a few storms on Wednesday afternoon as that colder air moves southward. Some of those storms could be a on the stronger side with hail and gusty winds being the main threats. However, any storms that form will be very isolated with the majority of storms being away from the four States. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny, but cool. More rain chances.