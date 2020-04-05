Warming Trend into the 80’s by Tuesday; Chance of Rain Monday Afternoon and Evening

STORM TRACKER FORECAST — It definitely didn’t feel like spring with temperatures being bitter cold Friday. Temperatures did warm up into the lower 50’s for highs Saturday and will continue to warm up through the weekend into the new week. A warm front will develop Monday bringing much warmer air from the south/southwest into the four states. With that warm front though, the four states have a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon into the evening hours. Majority of the precipitation and thunderstorm probability looks to stay south of I-44, but some showers are possible north of I-44 as well. As the warm front moves off, temperatures are going to be very warm and comfortable Tuesday. Expected highs for Tuesday and Wednesday look to be in the 80’s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. Unfortunately, another cold front looks to push through by Thursday cooling down the temperatures into the upper 50’s with another chance for showers.