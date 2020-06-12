Warmer Air with Increasing Humidity by the Weekend; Mid-90s by Next Week

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here is a brief overview of the forecast! As expected, temperatures warmed back up to seasonal average for the four states area. Lows will fall down into the 50s tonight, but will increase to the 60s for the rest of the week. Highs will continue to be in the mid to upper 80s as we head into the weekend. By Saturday, temperatures will reach the 90s and humidity will increase as well. High pressure will continue to dominate the Midwest as upper level ridging will prevent any storm system from reaching the area. A low-pressure system will develop over the northwest United States, but will completely miss us due to the upper level ridging.

By the beginning of next week, temperatures could reach the mid 90s with high humidity which will make the heat index high. Possible heat advisories could be issued by Tuesday as highs are expected to be in the lower 90s.