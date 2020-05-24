Warm Temps and Isolated Showers Sunday; Storms Return Monday through Thursday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Today definitely felt like summer as temperatures reached the mid 80’s for highs and the humidity made it feel even warmer than that. Sunday looks to be similar to today as temperatures will reach back up into the 80’s with high humidity. The only difference is isolated showers are possible Sunday morning and late afternoon. A weak, isolated system will come through Sunday, but mostly sunny skies look to stay around for one more day before thunderstorms return. Severe storms have been developing over the panhandle of Texas and this system will bring chances of showers and storms Monday into Tuesday. No severe weather is anticipated, but localized heavy rainfall is possible. Flooding concerns are also possible as well.

From Tuesday into next weekend, more rounds of showers and storms will come through, keeping our highs throughout the week in the 70’s. Several inches of rain are expected with these systems so flood warnings are likely.