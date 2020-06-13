Warm Front and High Pressure Bringing Hotter Air & Sunshine

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here is an overview of the Storm Tracker Forecast! Temperatures continued to warm up as everyone was either close or over 90 degrees. Southeast Kansas saw the majority of the warmth due to a light southerly wind bringing warmer air from the southwest. Some clouds did form early in the morning hours, but dissipated quickly. High pressure over the southern United States will continue to provide clear skies.

A warm front has developed near Kansas City which will bring in warmer temperatures causing the four states to rise in the 90s by the weekend. Some areas east of the four states area especially around the Ozarks could see chances of rain, but its unlikely that any of the storms will make it here. Highs will continue to sustain in the 90s through the weekend and into next week as well. Humidity will also increase making it feel hotter than what it is. Make sure you stay hydrated and get plenty of shade, when necessary.