Warm, above-average temperatures continue through the weekend

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — It has been another warm, sunny day. We were 11 degrees above average for what we should be this time of year.

There’s not a lot going on the Freeman Health First Alert Doppler Radar and that’s becasue much of the energy is well to our south with Hurricane Delta really taking in all of the moisture across the United States, and high pressure dominating the atmosphere everywhere else.

Speaking of Delta, it’s not going to affect us much, but you can see how close it comes to our forecast area. It will make landfall Friday afternoon or evening, then it carries on to the north and east, the center of rotation passing just east of Arkansas.

There’s not a lot going on the radar over the next several days because of this, so we’re constantly checking in on the drought monitor. Extreme is in the red, severe in the orange, moderate in the tan, and abnormal in the yellow. We’re actually up for the year, about 3/10th of an inch, since January. However, we haven’t had much rain since July; down more than 5.5 inches since then. October doesn’t look like it will provide any relief and is expected to stay dry.

For the next 7 days, there aren’t many rain chances. A small chance exists Friday morning and afternoon, associated with Hurricane Delta to our South, so we’ll keep an eye on model runs to see if we’ll get some sprinkles as it passes south of us.