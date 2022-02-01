(KSNF/KODE) – A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas.
- Midnight Tuesday to midnight Thursday
- Snow and sleet accumulations between 4 – 11 inches
- Freezing rain accumulations around 1/4 inch
TIMING:
- Tuesday afternoon: RAIN
- Tuesday overnight to Wednesday: FREEZING RAIN
- Wednesday: FREEZING RAIN/SLEET
- Wednesday Night: SNOW
- Thursday: SNOW
Northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas remain under a WINTER STORM WATCH as of 8:30am Tuesday morning.
We encourage residents to keep a close eye on the forecast and remain calm as we continue to iron out this forecast.
