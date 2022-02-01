(KSNF/KODE) – A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas.

National Weather Service Springfield, MO

Midnight Tuesday to midnight Thursday

Snow and sleet accumulations between 4 – 11 inches

Freezing rain accumulations around 1/4 inch

TIMING:

Tuesday afternoon: RAIN

Tuesday overnight to Wednesday: FREEZING RAIN

Wednesday: FREEZING RAIN/SLEET

Wednesday Night: SNOW

Thursday: SNOW

Northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas remain under a WINTER STORM WATCH as of 8:30am Tuesday morning.

We encourage residents to keep a close eye on the forecast and remain calm as we continue to iron out this forecast.

