(KSNF/KODE) – A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas.

National Weather Service Springfield, MO
  • Midnight Tuesday to midnight Thursday
  • Snow and sleet accumulations between 4 – 11 inches
  • Freezing rain accumulations around 1/4 inch

TIMING:

  • Tuesday afternoon: RAIN
  • Tuesday overnight to Wednesday: FREEZING RAIN
  • Wednesday: FREEZING RAIN/SLEET
  • Wednesday Night: SNOW
  • Thursday: SNOW

Northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas remain under a WINTER STORM WATCH as of 8:30am Tuesday morning.

We encourage residents to keep a close eye on the forecast and remain calm as we continue to iron out this forecast.

Our mobile app for both iPhone and Android is a great resource to help you stay up to date with the latest forecast. Download it in your respective app store.