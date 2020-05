(KSNF/KODE) — A TORNADO WARNING has been issued for Ottawa County until 9:00pm.

Rotation is 5 miles west of Southwest City moving North at 25 mph.

Dodge, Cayuga, Grove, Copeland, and Fairland, as well as cities in between, should all SEEK SHELTER NOW.

Download our mobile app for both Android and Apple for the most up-to-date weather information and to know when a storm is near you.

You can also follow along on our KSN/KODE Interactive Radar.