(KSNF/KODE) — A TORNADO WARNING has been issued for Newton and McDonald Counties until 7:00pm.

Camp Crowder, Goodman, and Anderson are in the path of the storm.

TAKE COVER NOW!

Download our mobile app for both Android and Apple for weather updates. You can following the storms on radar and it will alert you when a sever storm is near you.

Follow along on our KSNF/KODE Interactive Radar, as well.