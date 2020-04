A TORNADO WARNING has been issued for Crawford and Cherokee Counties until 6pm.

SEEK SHELTER NOW!

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over McCune (or 13 miles southwest of Girard) moving east at 30 mph.

Our KSNF/KODE mobile weather app is available for download on both Apple and Android. It will alert you to any severe storm that is near you.

You can also follow storms on our KSNF/KODE Interactive Radar.