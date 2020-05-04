Tornado Risk for the Four States; Enhanced Risk of severe storms includes larger area

(KSNF/KODE) — The Storm Prediction Center has widened the area of concern for severe weather late Monday afternoon and evening.
The area highlighted in yellow shows a probability of 10% or greater of EF-2 to EF-5 strength tornadoes within 25 miles of a point.
The Enhanced Risk (orange) is for most of our KSN/KODE viewing area.
- Timing: 4:00pm – 8:00pm
- Very large hail possible (baseball/softball size)
- Tornadoes — highest chance near the Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri state lines
- Damaging wind gusts
