Tornado Risk for the Four States; Enhanced Risk of severe storms includes larger area

(KSNF/KODE) — The Storm Prediction Center has widened the area of concern for severe weather late Monday afternoon and evening.

The area highlighted in yellow shows a probability of 10% or greater of EF-2 to EF-5 strength tornadoes within 25 miles of a point.

The Enhanced Risk (orange) is for most of our KSN/KODE viewing area.

Enhanced Risk (orange) and Slight Risk (yellow)

Timing : 4:00pm – 8:00pm

: 4:00pm – 8:00pm Very large hail possible (baseball/softball size)

possible (baseball/softball size) Tornadoes — highest chance near the Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri state lines

— highest chance near the Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri state lines Damaging wind gusts

