This Week’s Weather 3/23/2020

Joplin, Mo. – Another week of warmer air where we rebound into the 70s by the end of the work week. Storm chances for a good chunk of the week. No major cool downs in sight.

Late tonight (Monday) storms roll in after midnight. Some of these storms will last until midday Tuesday. While more heavy rainfall is expected, there is also the chance for some storms to reach severe limits. The Storm Prediction Center has part of the viewing area under a Slight Risk for tonight (Monday). Main threats being hail and damaging winds. Any severe weather will wind down by tomorrow morning and we’ll be left with general thunderstorms. Skies clear out for Wednesday and we keep the warm air in place. 70s are back for the latter half of the work week.