This Week’s Weather 3/16/2020

Joplin, Mo. – A wet week is in store for us. Rain and thunderstorm chances for five of the seven days. A weather pattern that is setting up for this week that will give multiple rounds of rain. Could see multiple inches of rainfall.

An upper level disturbance moving just south of the Four States is going to allow for rain to reform later tonight into tomorrow morning. Most of the rain and possible thunderstorms should remain south of I-44, but a few stray cells could move north of the interstate. Any thunderstorms that develop overnight night should remain below severe levels.

Over the next few days rain totals will pick up. Some spots could see well over an inch. The rain won’t finally break until Thursday night. Sunshine should return by Friday.

Warmer air will move in through much of the week and highs will get into 70s by the middle of the week. However by Friday temps will fall back to the 50s and 40s for highs, but with sunshine. Rain is back by Sunday.