Sunny Summer Sunday with Heat Indexes in Upper 90s; Showers & Storms Late Mon/Tues

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here is a brief overview of the Storm Tracker Forecast! Quite a hot and humid Saturday for the four states and unfortunately we will continue to see summer-like temperatures on Sunday. It will slightly cooler which will prevent any Heat Advisories to be issued, but heat indexes look to be in the upper 90s. The upper level ridging pattern will come to an end on Monday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moves closer to the four states area. Chances of showers and storms will increase Monday afternoon into the overnight hours on Tuesday. Rainfall accumulation looks to be highest east of Interstate 65. Localized flooding is a possibility specifically around and east of I-65. Isolated storms are also possible Tuesday morning.

By Wednesday, once the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moves off, temperatures will decrease back down to seasonal average with plenty of sunshine. 70s and 80s look to be the highs for the majority of next week.