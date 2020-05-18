Sun, Sun, and More Sun for Several Days; 80’s Towards the End of the Week

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here is a brief overview of the forecast. We are finally in the clear for any precipitation for the whole work week. High pressure will move into our area for several days helping us stay clear from showers and thunderstorms. Clouds will move across the area from time to time, but the sun will still be out. Winds will continue to be from the northwest bringing in cool Canadian air thanks to the high pressure out west and a system over Iowa. The system sitting over Iowa will miss us, but some clouds will come through Monday afternoon into the evening hours. Tuesday through Thursday looks to be mostly clear with Friday seeing some partly cloudy conditions. Our next chance for possible showers will come next weekend.

Temperatures will remain steady in the 70’s for the majority of the week. By Thursday, temperatures could reach into the 80’s as southerly winds bring in warm moist air. Get outside and enjoy the spring weather!