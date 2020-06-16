Summer Temperatures Continue with Isolated Chance of Showers Tuesday and the Weekend

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here is a brief overview of the Storm Tracker Forecast! Temperatures will continue to reach the 90s for the week as high pressure continues to stall over the southern Midwest. There is a weak stationary boundary sitting east of the area which could cause an isolated shower to develop on Tuesday. If showers do develop, it won’t amount to anything as there isn’t enough support aloft for significant development of showers or storms. Tuesday through Thursday looks to be similar as it has been the last several days. Sunny conditions and summer temperatures will continue through the week until Friday.

By Friday, a system could develop giving us a chance for showers Friday. The main threat will come later on into the weekend late Saturday into Sunday with possible thunderstorm development. Highs will decrease slightly into the upper 80s.