Slight Risk of severe weather overnight into early morning Thursday

(KSNF/KODE) — Severe weather is possible in the early morning hours of Thursday, before sunrise.

A cluster of storms will move in from the north into the northern part of our viewing area.

There is a risk of damaging winds and heavy downpours associated with this line moving in.

Large hail could also be a threat with these storms.

Timing is from 4 am – 8 am.

That has put the northern portion of our viewing area in the Slight Risk (yellow) category.

