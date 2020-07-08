Slight Risk of severe storms Thursday morning and evening in the Four States

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Severe storms could be possible during multiple time frames on Thursday in the Four States.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Four State region under a slight risk

Timing: Thursday morning, 3am – 8am Thursday late morning and early afternoon, 11am – 3pm Thursday evening, 5pm – 11pm ( Scroll through the gallery below )



Main impacts associated with the incoming storms would be:

Damaging wind

Large hail

Lightning

Flooding

Confidence in these storms is currently low for meteorologists. Certain atmospheric conditions need to come together for severe storms to form, and, while weather models are picking up on this, not all forecasters agree those elements will come together.

