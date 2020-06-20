Showers & Storms through the Weekend into Next Week; Temps fall to the lower 80s

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here is a brief overview of the Storm Tracker Forecast! Rain has arrived in the four states after a two-week dry period. Showers and thunderstorms are anticipated through the weekend into next week. We could see several inches of rain so local flooding could become a concern by Tuesday. On Saturday and Sunday, some thunderstorms could become strong to severe with main threats being quarter-size hail and 60+ mph winds. Northeast Oklahoma and McDonald County are under a MARGINAL risk for severe weather Saturday and all of the four states area are under a SLIGHT risk on Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s for highs.

As we head into next week, more showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will cool down into the lower 80s for highs on Tuesday. By Wednesday, sunshine will return with highs continuing in the lower 80s.