Showers & Storms for Monday with Possible Snow Showers Late Tuesday Night

WEATHER — As expected, heavy rainfall has fallen throughout the four states and will continue throughout the evening hours into Monday as well. Some areas could experience rumbles of thunder from time to time. With heavy rainfall continuing, local flooding is a big possibility specifically in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas. With that in mind, the National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Watch for all of southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas until 6 P.M. Monday night, February 24th. If you see roads cover with water, DO NOT drive through it! Find an alternate route even it takes longer to get to your destination. By late afternoon on Monday, rain will be mostly gone from the four states, but clouds will remain.

There is a weak front that will come through late Tuesday evening. Snow showers are possible late Tuesday evening into the Wednesday morning hours. Accumulation looks to be no more than a dusting. Cold temperatures will return with highs only reaching the 30’s on Wednesday. By the weekend, temperatures will slowly rise back up to seasonal average.