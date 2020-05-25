Showers and Storms Begin Late Tonight into Monday; Up to 3+ inches of Rain Possible by Wed.

JOPLIN, Mo. — What a warm humid day for the four states! Temperatures reached the mid 80’s and with the humidity it felt like it was in the 90’s. Unfortunately, sunshine will be gone for awhile due to several rounds of showers and thunderstorms beginning late tonight. There is a developing cold front over western Kansas and Oklahoma that will cause several rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some could become strong at times. The main threat looks to be strong winds gusting up to 60+ mph, but its still a low chance. Due to the slowing moving cold front, Monday isn’t the only day we are going to see storms. The cold front looks to stick around through Wednesday.

With all the chances of showers and storms, flooding is going to be a real concern. Estimated rainfall amounts look to be around 2 to 3 inches of rain by Wednesday. There are already a few flood warnings in the four states area. Cherokee and Labette County in Kansas are under a Flood Warning until Monday. Ottawa County in Oklahoma is as well under a Flood Warning until Tuesday. With all the rainfall, flood warnings will be extended and expanded.