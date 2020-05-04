Severe weather risk Monday upgraded to Enhanced Risk

(KSNF/KODE) — Our severe weather risk has been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk in a portion of our viewing area.

The remainder of our viewing area remains in a Slight Risk for severe weather.

Our meteorologists have the breakdown of what to expect:

Timing : 4:00pm – 8:00pm

: 4:00pm – 8:00pm Very large hail possible (baseball/softball size)

possible (baseball/softball size) Tornadoes — highest chance near the Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri state lines

— highest chance near the Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri state lines Damaging wind gusts

The highest potential for tornadoes will be over far southeast Kansas into southwest Missouri mainly along and west of Interstate 49. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE, SPRINGFIELD

Download our mobile app for both Android and Apple for weather updates. You can following the storms on radar and it will alert you when a sever storm is near you.

Follow along on our KSNF/KODE Interactive Radar, as well.