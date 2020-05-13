Severe weather possible overnight Thursday to Friday morning in the Four States

(KSNF/KODE) — After several rounds of steady rain this week, meteorologists are now eyeing the potential for severe weather late Thursday night in the Four States.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk of severe storms for all the area in yellow.

Storm Prediction Center has a large portion of the Four States in a Slight Risk

MORE DETAILS:

Timing is 10pm Thursday to 2am Friday

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats

are the main threats Flash flooding is also a threat

We will have a line of storms and the cold front will pass, but if we do not get the daytime heating and a sharp rise in dew points then this could be a different, much weaker scenario. Currently, all of these factors are in place and will produce a line of storms that could bring strong wind gusts with any segment that begins to ‘curve outward.’ Meteorologist Chase Bullman, KSN Local News

An idea of what the radar might look like late Thursday night

Our mobile weather app will send you an alert to let you know when a severe storm is near you. You can download it for both Apple and Android.

You can also follow along with the KSN/KODE Interactive Radar.