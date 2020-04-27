Severe weather expected Tuesday, Four States in Enhanced Risk

(KSNF/KODE) — Meteorologists in the Four States are keeping a close eye on Tuesday’s potential for severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed many parts of our area under an Enhanced Risk (orange), while other areas are in a Slight (yellow) and Marginal (green) Risk.

The highest potential for severe weather is in northeastern Oklahoma (Miami, Grove, Tulsa), extreme southwest Missouri (Joplin, Neosho) and southeast Kansas (Galena, Baxter Springs, Coffeyville).

The main threats are damaging winds and large hail .

. Timing is between 4pm to 10pm Tuesday.

This future radar image gives a good idea of what we will likely experience for Joplin weather and surrounding areas Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

Local News Today Meteorologist Chase Bullman says the tornado threat is low, but that’s something our weather team is keeping a close eye on.

