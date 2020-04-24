Severe Thunderstorm WATCH Issued for NE OK and NW AR

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for:

Extreme northwest Arkansas

Northeast and east central Oklahoma

Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 3:45 PM until 11:00 PM

Primary threats include:

Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely

A tornado or two possible

SUMMARY…Thunderstorms will continue to develop near the Kansas border and spread east-southeastward into northeast Oklahoma this evening, and additional storms will also form farther south across eastern Oklahoma. Large hail and damaging gust will be the primary threats, though a tornado cannot be ruled out across the southern part of the watch area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.