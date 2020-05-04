Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 3pm Monday

(KSNF/KODE) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of the Kansas and Missouri counties in our viewing area.

This is for the morning round of storms expected and the watch will last until 3pm.

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats with the early round of storms.

are the main threats with the early round of storms. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out with this morning’s storms.

cannot be ruled out with this morning’s storms. A second round of storms is expected in the Joplin-Pittsburg areas late this afternoon and evening.

is expected in the Joplin-Pittsburg areas late this afternoon and evening. Hail, wind, and tornadoes are the threats with that incoming system as well.

An additional Watch may be issued for those storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of our area in an Enhanced or Slight Risk of severe weather.

The highest potential for tornadoes will be over far southeast Kansas into southwest Missouri mainly along and west of Interstate 49. National Weather Service, Springfield

