SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Jasper and Newton counties until 5:00pm

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Jasper and Newton Counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:00pm.
60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail are the main impacts.
Locations impacted include:
- Joplin
- Carthage
- Webb City
- Carl Junction
- Galena
- Oronogo
- Granby
- Carterville
- Duquesne
- Duenweg
- Diamond
- Loma Linda
- Airport Drive
- Leawood
- Silver Creek
- Interstate 44 between mile markers 0 and 24.
- Interstate 49 between mile markers 26 and 47.
