SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Jasper and Newton counties until 5:00pm

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Jasper and Newton Counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:00pm.

60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail are the main impacts.

Locations impacted include:

  • Joplin
  • Carthage
  • Webb City
  • Carl Junction
  • Galena
  • Oronogo
  • Granby
  • Carterville
  • Duquesne
  • Duenweg
  • Diamond
  • Loma Linda
  • Airport Drive
  • Leawood
  • Silver Creek
  • Interstate 44 between mile markers 0 and 24.
  • Interstate 49 between mile markers 26 and 47.

