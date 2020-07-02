SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Jasper and Newton counties until 5:00pm

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- We've made it to the second month of the hurricane season with four named storms already crossed off of the 2020 list: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal and Dolly.

Tropical activity typically remains fairly quiet in July before a noticeable uptick in August heading toward the statistical peak of the season on Sept. 10. Roughly two-thirds of all tropical systems in the Atlantic basin form in August or September.