Severe storms to impact the Four States Sunday morning

(KSNF/KODE) — Keep an eye on the sky as you make your Sunday morning plans.

As of 7:45am, storms are already severe-warned for the extreme western part of our viewing area in Woodson, Wilson, and Allen counties.

Strong wind gusts and large hail are the main threats with these storms.

This radar image is a still-shot at 7:43am. View the Interactive Radar for the latest radar scan.

These storms will continue tracking east through the morning hours.

The cluster of storms may skirt just north of the Joplin forecast area, but could impact the city if enough instability is in the atmosphere.

Storms should exit our area to the east by this afternoon.