Severe storms possible this weekend, especially late Sunday

(KSNF/KODE) — A chance of severe storms is possible this weekend in the Four States.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for Saturday, which is a very small chance that damaging winds could be associated with incoming storms this afternoon and evening. We don’t expect much to happen, but it is worth a mention because the chance still exists.

Timing: 11am thru 6pm

Damaging wind and hail are the main threats

Sunday involves an Enhanced Risk (orange) for some cities in southeast Kansas, including Coffeyville and Chanute. The rest of the Four State Region is in a Slight Risk (yellow).

Late Sunday night, after 8pm.

Damaging Wind is highest risk.

Large Hail and tornadoes are a threat, but much lower.

Then, on Monday, it isn’t quite over either. A Slight Risk exists again over much of our viewing area for Monday afternoon and evening.

