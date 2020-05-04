Severe Storms Possible for Monday Afternoon/Evening; Sunshine Comes Back Wednesday

STORM TRACKER FORECAST — Quite an interesting way to start the day with severe thunderstorms pushing through the four states. Some of these storms produce baseball size hail which caused damage to cars and houses. Unfortunately, we aren’t out of the woods yet as we endure another round of showers and thunderstorms, specifically Monday afternoon and evening. Through the night tonight, we could see isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm, but nothing severe should occur. As the stationary front moves off to the east, the next system will come trhough quickly giving us a solid chance for severe thunderstorms. Main threats look to be 1″ in. or greater size hail and 70+ wind gusts. An isolated brief tornado can’t be ruled out.

Behind the severe weather, the sunshine will return possibly Tuesday, but mainly Wednesday. Temperatures will be nice and comfortable in the lower 70’s. Sadly, another round of showers and possibly thunderstorms could come through by Thursday into Friday with temperatures cooling down into the 60’s.