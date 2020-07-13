Science With Sherwinski 7/13/2020

Today we are making elephant toothpaste.

How ever this isn’t for a pachyderm.

You’ll need:

Empty plastic bottle

Dry yeast (found in the baking section of the grocery store)

Warm water

Liquid dish soap

3% hydrogen peroxide

Measuring cups

Measuring spoons

Safety glasses

Large tub or tray to catch the foam

Location for the activity that can tolerate spills (of hydrogen peroxide as well as possibly food coloring), such as a kitchen or bathroom—or an outdoor location

Liquid food coloring (optional)

Different-shaped bottles or glasses (optional)

First take a bottle and put 1/2 cup of hydrogen peroxide into the bottle.

Add some dish soap to the bottle and mix the two well.

For fun add food coloring.

Then mix 1 tablespoon of dry yeast with three cups of warm water and mix

Take the yeast mixture and pour it into the bottle.

Then watch as the bottle foams up!

Hydrogen peroxide breaks down into oxygen and water slowly over time, but the yeast is a living organism and has a chemical acts as a catalyst and speeds up the process. The dish soap catches the oxygen and water made.