Scattered Storms Thursday then Sunshine for Days with 80’s by Next Week

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here is a brief overview of the forecast! Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening into Thursday as a stationary system sits right over the four states. Since there isn’t anything pushing the low-pressure system away from us, the four states will see another day of showers and thunderstorms until high pressure moves through Friday. With this system lasting through Thursday, we could see anywhere from half an inch to over an inch of rain. This could cause flooding concerns especially around rivers and lakes. Flood Warnings are already in effect in Cherokee, Labette, and Neosho County in Kansas and Ottawa County in Oklahoma until Friday.

By the weekend, sunshine will return with comfortable temperatures. Sunshine will continue into next week with possible broken clouds here and there. Rain doesn’t seem to come through anytime soon after Thursday. By Monday next week, temperatures should reach the 80’s allowing us to enjoy some outdoor activities.